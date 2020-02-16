Alleged spy app ToTok removed from Google Play store once again

Last year in December, ToTok was removed from App store as well as Play store. Last year in December, ToTok was removed from App store as well as Play store.

Google removes hundreds of malicious apps from Play store almost every other day. This time it’s the popular chat app, ToTok. According to a report coming from 9to5Google Google has removed the popular ToTok app from Play store on February 14. This is for the second time that this app, which is supposedly an espionage tool for the United Arab Emirates, has been pulled down from Play store.

Last year in December, ToTok was removed from App store as well as Play store but a month later in January Google silently got the app back. Google confirmed the removal of the ToTok app to The Verge as well, but didn’t state the reason behind it.

At the first time Google removed the ToTok app for violating some Play store policies, a report from the Times stated. Probably it is due to the same reason that the app has been pulled for the second time in a row. ToTok is currently unavailable for download in both App store as well as Play store.

ToTok is a messaging platform that promises to offer “fast, free, and secure” messaging experience to its uses. The app has been downloaded and used by millions of users not just in UAE but also in Middle East and the US. In fact, in the US ToTok was the most downloaded social media application right before it was made unavailable for users to download.

A NYT investigation earlier reported that the ToTok app allowed the UAE government to spy on its users. However, ToTok denied the report and in an official statement the social media giant said “[n]ot only do we respect privacy and ensure security, our users also have the complete control over what data they want to share at their own discretion.”

