Spotify Wrapped 2021 is out with a personal touch: Here are all the new features

Spotify’s much-awaited ‘Wrapped’ 2021 experience is out. This is a compilation of the top streamed songs, podcasts on the platform for each region, and of course globally. And yes, there’s an individualised playlist and ‘Wrapped 2021’ experience for each user which recounts how they used the platform, the music, and artists they listened to over the course of the year.

Wrapped 2021 is in its third edition for India users, and it is now available on the mobile app for all users. It should be noted that since Wrapped is already out on December 1, this won’t include data from music or podcasts you listen to this month.

The Wrapped experience is also getting more personalised and keeping with the theme that in 2021, a new normal had emerged. As always users will be able to share their Wrapped cards on social channels like Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

“Wrapped of 2021 is a little away from the normal Wrapped, that’s why it is called Wrapped 2021, the new normal. That’s because in 2021 there is no one definition of normal. The look and feel of the campaigns this year are a little bit different as well. We’ve gone very, very vibrant with the colours as well,” Neha Ahuja, Head of Marketing at Spotify India said in a statement.

In terms of artists, Arijit Singh remains the most-streamed artist for India continuing the trend for 2020 as well. The most streamed song of 2021 for India was ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ by Asees Kaur, Jubin Nautiyal and Tanishk Bagchi. When it comes to podcasts, 50 per cent of the top 10 podcasts consumed are originals from Spotify. Interestingly, the top podcasts in India were also shows by Indian creators. Spotify also revealed that Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Jaipur feature among the top 10 cities that stream podcasts.

Globally, the most-streamed song was ‘drivers license’ by Olivia Rodrigo and the most streamed artist was ‘Bad Bunny’. Taylor Swift was number two on the list.

Here’s a look at all the features for Wrapped 2021:

Data Stories: Wrapped will continue with the Stories style format this year as well. Users will see new data stories which will express their year in audio from top artists to genres, podcasts, minutes listened, etc.

2021: The Movie: This year Wrapped will pair a user’s top songs with classic scenes from a movie that’s all about them.

Audio Aura: Wrapped Stories will also include an ‘Audio Aura’. Spotify says it has worked with an aura expert to visualise a user’s audio aura based on their top two music moods.

Playing Cards: This is an interactive data-based game that a user can play, and then share with friends. Spotify’s Wrapped will display several statements about a user’s listening choices this year, and they have to guess which are true and which are not.

Blend: The new Blend feature on Spotify lets users stream their blended playlist and share their results on social media. This is also being extended to Wrapped and users will be able to blend their 2021 playlist with that of another friend.

Exclusive video from artists, creators: Wrapped 2021 will also get some exclusive experiences for top fans. If you’ve been an ardent listener for any artist, Spotify will have a video from them thanking the fan. Spotify says more than 170 artists and creators have videos thanking fans for having them in their Wrapped.

These thank you videos will appear if fans have a song by one of the participating artists in their “Your Top Songs 2021” or “Your Artists Revealed” playlists.

Spotify Clips for Podcasts: Spotify is also rolling out Spotify Clips for Podcasts and fans will be able to view special thank you messages from some of their favourite podcast hosts by visiting a participating show’s page on the platform.

Here is how you can access your Wrapped 2021

Open Spotify mobile app on Android or iOS.

Tap on the “Your 2021 Wrapped” banner on the home screen to access your Wrapped playlist.

If you do not see the same, type “Wrapped” in the search bar and you should be able to view the banner.

Click on the banner. You will then be directed to Spotify Wrapped “Story”. Here you will be able to view your custom list of 2021.