Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to check your most played songs, share on Instagram

Spotify Wrapped 2020 is now available for all users. Here's how you can share it on Instagram and other apps.

Spotify’s Wrapped 2020 is now available for users, and this is basically a compilation of the songs and artists one listened to the most during the course of the year. One interesting thing to note is that this year’s Wrapped 2020 is displayed in a Stories format, similar to how Stories appear on apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, etc. It was reported earlier that Spotify was also testing a similar format with several artists, which included Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and others.

Spotify had said it was testing the Stories-like feature, though it did not confirm whether this would be rolling out to all users eventually. The Wrapped 2020 is available in the Stories format and users also have the option of sharing their top played songs, top played artist, etc to another platform such as Instagram. Here’s how you can check out your Wrapped 2020 on Spotify and share it on Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter.

How to check Wrapped 2020 and share on Instagram

Open Spotify app on Android or iOS, and scroll down the main homepage to see 2020 Wrapped. You will see a 2020 Wrapped tab, tap on it, which should open up on another page.

The Stories segment is on top, and below it is your playlist with the top songs of 2020 that you played the most. Tap on ‘See how you listened in 2020,’ and it should open up in the Stories format.

Below each Story, there is the option of sharing it. Just tap on Share Story, and Spotify will show Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Twitter as the options. If you tap on Instagram Stories, Spotify will open the app, and you will see this Story being available to share on your Instagram Stories section.

Similar to Stories on Instagram, Spotify also has some quizzes in the Wrapped 2020. For instance, it will ask you to guess your top artist. The Stories also include the list of top podcasts that one listened to on the platform.

On Snapchat, the story is pasted from Spotify in a similar manner. On Twitter, the Story from Spotify will be tweeted out with a link to your Wrapped 2020.

You also have the option of saving your Top 2020 playlist to your library on Spotify in one of the Stories. Just tap on add to Library and this playlist will get added automatically.

Spotify is free for all users, though this comes with ads. For an ad-free experience you need to switch to the premium version, which starts at Rs 119 per month. There’s also a Rs 999 for 12 months offer for an individual plan currently available on Spotify India, which will end on December 31, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.