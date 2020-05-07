Spotify, Venmo, other iPhone apps briefly crash for some users

The issue, now resolved, lasted for about an hour, according to data from Downdetector.com. (Image: Bloomberg) The issue, now resolved, lasted for about an hour, according to data from Downdetector.com. (Image: Bloomberg)

A number of popular third-party apps for Apple Inc’s iPhone were knocked out of service for some people for about an hour on Wednesday afternoon. Software developers on Twitter cited a bug in Facebook Inc’s add-in for third-party apps that lets users log in with their Facebook accounts as the cause of the problem.

The outage impacted programs from Spotify Technology SA, dating apps like Tinder and Bumble and services like Venmo, among others. Several users on Twitter noted that their apps either failed to launch on their iPhones or crashed during use. The issue, now resolved, lasted for about an hour, according to data from Downdetector.com. Android devices, which also offer apps with the facility of a Facebook login option, don’t appear to have been affected.

Facebook and Apple representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

