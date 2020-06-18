Spotify turns to Warner Bros DC superheroes for new podcasts

Listenership of podcasts on the service has soared over that span, though Spotify still trails Apple Inc in many markets. (Image: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg) Listenership of podcasts on the service has soared over that span, though Spotify still trails Apple Inc in many markets. (Image: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)

Superheroes have swarmed comic-book stores, movie theaters and TV. Now they’re coming for podcasts.

AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros will produce a slate of original scripted podcasts based on DC Comics, the home of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, the company announced Thursday. Spotify Technology SA, the world’s largest paid audio service, will get first crack at distributing them under a multiyear deal between the two businesses.

The companies didn’t disclose what shows they would release, or timing for when they will debut. But the deal gives Spotify yet another set of exclusive podcasts that can draw listeners and advertisers to its service.

In just the past year and a half, the Swedish streaming company has acquired podcast companies the Ringer, Gimlet Media and Parcast, and secured exclusive rights to distribute exclusive podcasts such as “The Joe Rogan Experience” and “Last Podcast on the Left.”

Listenership of podcasts on the service has soared over that span, though Spotify still trails Apple Inc in many markets. Warner Bros, meanwhile, gets to experiment with a new medium. The studio has already released dozens of successful movies and TV shows based on its DC Comics.

