Spotify launches in India: Full list of prices for Premium, payment options

Spotify, the popular music-streaming service is now available in India. The Android version of the app is listed on the Google Play Store in India and also supports upgrade to the premium account. The iOS version of the Spotify app can also be downloaded from the India App Store, however, the app does not appear to support an upgrade to the Premium account.

Spotify users can listen to music for free, though the free version of the app is not ad-free. Spotify also has a premium version, which starts with a 30-day free trial and comes with monthly price of Rs 119 per month. However, Spotify is also offering different price packs and payments options for its Premium version. Here’s a look at all the India prices of Spotify Premium.

Spotify Premium in India: Monthly Rs 119 per month, payment via credit card

The basic plan starts at Rs 119 per month. Users can subscriber to this by paying via debit or credit card. The first 30 days of this plan are free. For those who do not cancel their subscription before the trial ends, which would a month from the date, they will automatically be charged the subscription fee every month until they decide to cancel. The monthly subscription requires that you make a payment via credit card.

Spotify Premium in India: Top-up options at Rs 13 per day to Rs 1189 per year

Spotify is also showing some top-up options with payments options starting at Rs 13 per day to Rs 1189 for the entire year. Plans included at Rs 13 per day, Rs 39 for seven days, Rs 129 for one month, Rs 389 for three months, and Rs 719 for six months. The most expensive top-up plan is Rs 1,189 for one year, which is the Spotify Premium Yearly.

The advantage with these options is that you can choose Paytm or Bhim UPI as an option for payments, along with credit card. The Rs 13 per day or the Rs 39 for seven days plan only shows Paytm or UPI as the available options.

Spotify Premium for Students: Up to 50 per cent

Spotify is also offering its Premium service for students with up to 50 per cent discount. Users will need to confirm if they are enrolled at an accredited college or university. Spotify says it is relying on SheerID to verify Student status.

If this service is unable to verify the user, then they will not be eligible for the Student discount. Users can check if their school is listed or get them added to the list as well.

The discount will last 12 months at a time, with the option to renew a maximum of three times as long as the user is eligible. The manual submission for verification is limited to US students.