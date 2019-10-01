Spotify Premium Family Plan now in India: Price is Rs 179 per month

Spotify has announced that its Premium Family plan will now be available for customers in India. The plan is priced at Rs 179 per month, and will let family members access the music streaming service under one plan.

Like other paid plans, Spotify’s Premium Family plan also offers ad-free, on-demand music listening experience. The regular Spotify Premium plan costs Rs 119 per month. Spotify in India also has prepaid plans starting at Rs 39 for a week, Rs 129/month, Rs 389 for three months, Rs 719 for six months and Rs 1189 for a year.

The Spotify Premium Family plan will offer the following features to those who signup for this:

Individual Accounts: Spotify will allow up to six accounts per family, so that everyone can play their own music and podcasts, without messing up another person’s playlist or preferences.

Premium For Everyone: All users on the Premium Family plan will get the option to save and play music offline (no-data required). This will be allow on up to three devices per Premium account. Users will be able to Pplay any song or audio content, anytime on any device.

One Bill: The Premium Family plan will mean that one monthly bill will be sent to the master account holder for the entire family.

Parental Controls: Spotify says this feature will also be available in India. Parents will be able to control the Explicit Content Filter setting for music for all other accounts on their plan.

Family Mix: Families will get exclusive access to a personalized playlist packed with songs the whole family enjoys. Spotify says the Family Mix will be updated regularly and the user will be able to control who is in each session to optimize their family’s favourite shared listening moments.

Family Hub: Billing users can manage their Family’s settings in one place, including adding or removing family members, updating address and checking the parental controls.

“At a time where parents are trying to reduce screen time for both themselves and their family, we’re creating more ways for families to bond over music together, while still celebrating individual tastes and giving parents more control if they want it,” Alex Norström, Chief Premium Business Officer, Spotify said in a press statement.

Spotify also launched a Lite app for the emerging markets. It had also extended the free trial period to three months for the Premium service.