Spotify now offers users 3 months of free Premium subscription trial

Spotify has updated the trial duration of its Premium subscription from one month to three months globally. The three month trial period is available for both individual and student plans. It will also roll out across Duo and Family plans when they are introduced in the coming months.

Advertising

The extended trial can be redeemed by subscribers who haven’t tried the Premium subscription in the past. The company has stated that the new extended trial offer won’t be available on non-recurring products or carrier billing in most countries, with the exception of Australia, Germany, Japan and Switzerland.

By increasing the trial duration Spotify has matched the trial duration of Apple Music, which also offers consumers three months of free subscription. Other competitors including YouTube Music and Amazon Prime Music only offer one month of free trial.

Also Read: We entered India market at the right time, it has been a continuous learning curve: Spotify India MD Amarjit Singh Batra

Advertising

To avail, the three-month free trial users need to visit Spotify.com/Premium or Spotify.com/Student. When on the website they need to press the start trial button and log in to the website.

Also Read: Spotify offers Lite app for slower phones in emerging markets

“Music and podcasts play an important role in people’s lives so we wanted to give users the first 3 months for free to fully enjoy everything that Spotify Premium has to offer,” said Spotify’s Chief Premium Business Officer Alex Norström.

“We know it takes time to fully experience all of the features available with Premium, so we’re giving people the time that they need to fall in love with Premium’s seamless listening experience and on-demand access to more than 50 million tracks, billions of playlists and 450,000 podcast titles for free,” he added.