Now add custom cover images to playlists on Spotify on mobile: Here’s how

The logo for Spotify is displayed on a smartphone.

Spotify has started rolling out a new feature to its mobile app, which will allow users with to add custom cover pictures and descriptions to their playlists. The feature can be used by Spotify free and premium users. The ability to add custom cover pictures and a description has been added to Android and iOS versions of the Spotify app.

The feature, which will allow users to choose an image from their photos and set it as the cover picture for their custom playlists was only available in the desktop app till date. Spotify said that this was a “highly requested feature” in a press release. Users will need to make sure they are on the list version of Android or iOS for the feature to work. Since Spotify has just announced the update, it might not be available to all immediately.

Let us look at how a user can customise Spotify playlist cover picture and description for their playlist on Android, iOS.

1. First open the playlist that you have created, and click on the three dots option to open its menu, and select Edit Playlist.

2. Click on the default album art picture or tap on Change image

3. Users can then click a new image using the smartphone camera or choose an existing photo from the phone gallery and tap on Use photo to select the image

4. Write a description in the Add description box below the image

5. Click on save to set the picture as the cover image.

Back in September, Spotify had added new features to the Collaborative Playlist feature. The updates included a new Add User button in the playlist header; a list displaying user avatars in the playlist header to see who else was contributing and new user avatars in front of each track or episode to see exactly who contributed what to the playlist.

