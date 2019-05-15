Spotify Lite beta app available in India for low-end Android smartphones

Spotify is bringing a lighter version of its app in India which will be compatible with low-end Android smartphones with low RAM and storage space. The company has launched a beta version of the app which is currently available at the Google Play store.

As compared to the regular Spotify app, the Spotify Lite beta app is smaller in size (11MB) and it can work even in slow network conditions. It is compatible will all Android smartphones having version 4.1 or above.

The Spotify Lite app is already available in other developing countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The Spotify Lite beta app has similar features and lets users stream and play their favourite songs, lets them discover new music and users enjoy playlists curated for them. It also keeps track of storage and data.

To recall, Spotify had launched in India earlier this year in February. The app lets users stream music for free, though the free version of the app is not ad-free. The regular Spotify app can be downloaded for iOS and Android with subscription starting at Rs 13 per day. There is a monthly subscription plan as well called Spotify Premium at Rs 119 per month. The first 30-days trial is free.

In India, Spotify provides music in different Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Punjabi, and more. Apart from music, Spotify also offers podcasts.