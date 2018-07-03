Spotify Lite app lands on Google Play Store without key Premium features

Spotify has introduced a Lite version of its app on the Play Store. (Image Source: Reuters) Spotify has introduced a Lite version of its app on the Play Store. (Image Source: Reuters)

Spotify has introduced a Lite version of its app on the Play Store. First spotted by AndroidPolice, Spotify Lite has a file size of 5MB, making it much lighter than the regular Spotify, which takes up 100MB. The small size, though, can be understood when one compares the features of the original Spotify, with its Lite version. Interestingly, a 9to5Google report states that the Spotify Lite app is currently available as a beta, which is limited to select countries, including the US.

Like the regular version, Spotify Lite features the custom launch screen, as well as the Facebook connectivity option. The newer user interface also brings a redesigned ‘Now Playing’ screen, and a new search UI. Spotify Lite also comes with a data control option, that allows users to set monthly limits for the amount of data being confirmed by the app.

Unlike its heavier counterpart, though, it cannot play high quality music, or provide offline playback. Users will also not be able to stream music via wireless devices, as Spotify Lite does not hold Spotify Connect. It also does not allow users to select particular songs from a playlist, even if they hold Premium subscriptions. Music lovers will also not find the Library section on the Spotify Lite. All these, though, could be introduced before a complete global rollout of the app.

Many apps have recently taken the ‘Lite’ route, in order to gain compatibility with Android’s Go Edition OS. Introduced for smartphones that have RAM sizes of 1GB or less, Android Oreo Go Edition brings low-sized apps together. Recently, Uber had also unveiled its Lite app, that brings almost all features from the regular app, in a file size of 5GB. Spotify Lite could also be an attempt to capture audiences from YouTube Music, which has already been rolled out in 17 countries.

