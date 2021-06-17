Spotify launches Greenroom app, its direct Clubhouse competitor

Spotify has launched its Clubhouse competitor: a new dedicated app called Greenroom, which focuses on live audio format. In March this year, Spotify had announced it was acquiring Betty Labs, the creators of Locker Room, which brought live audio format into their ecosystem. Greenroom is the revamped version of the app.

Spotify Greenroom will be available on iOS and Android in over 135 markets around the world. In a blog post, the company says they are “building Greenroom with the creators and artists in mind who make Spotify great, optimising for interactivity and deep connections between participants in live rooms.”

The app comes with new app branding and overall look, users will be able to join Greenroom using their Spotify log-in information. It also adds a new onboarding experience that puts users’ interests front and centre, according to the company.

Greenroom comes with recording capabilities so creators can complement their on-demand content with live conversations. It also includes the ability for chat controls to ensure the best possible experience. On Greenroom, users will be able to join a group, search for upcoming rooms, join a room and create their own room to start a live audio chat.

Spotify is also announcing a Spotify Creator Fund, which will help live audio creators monetise their work. Interestingly, Clubhouse has a similar Creator Fund, which it has expanded to the India market just yesterday. Spotify’s Creator Fund will open later this summer.