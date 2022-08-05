scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Spotify introduces Friends Mix, a new personalised playlist: Here’s how it works

Spotify recently introduced the Friends Mix which lets users share their favourite music and listen to their friends' favourite songs.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 12:26:25 pm
Spotify Friends MixSpotify Friends Mix playlist lets you share your taste in music with others.

Spotify has announced the addition of a new personalised playlist – Friends Mix. The announcement comes ahead of Friendship Day, which is on August 7, this Sunday. The new playlist will automatically appear under the ‘Made For Us’ section which can be found under the ‘Made for You’ hub once you create three Blend playlists, Basically, it is a combined playlist that includes your and your friend’s taste in music and works by taking into consideration the Blend playlists you have created with your friends.

Spotify says it will help listeners ‘discover new and familiar tracks based on what’s trending among friends’. The feature is available on both iOS and Android for both Free and Premium subscribers. Similar to Blends, this playlist is updated on a regular basis, so you will have new music to listen to every day.

For those unaware, Spotify Blend is a feature that lets users merge their existing playlists with another person, making it easier for both to share their taste in music. Spotify lets users invite up to 10 friends in a Blend.

How to create a Blend playlist

If you don’t know how to create a Blend playlist, just type ‘Blend’ in the search bar in your Spotify app.

Select the ‘Create a Blend’ option.

You can then tap on ‘Invite’ and send it to your friends.

Users can also share Blend Story with others.

To do so, simply go to the Blend, tap on the three dots, select ‘View Blend Story’ and tap ‘Share this story’.

The Friends Mix will grow with time, according to Spotify, so as you create more Blend playlists with others, you will be able to find more new music to listen to.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 12:26:25 pm

