Spotify inks global content deal with T-series ahead of India debut

Spotify has announced that it’s entering into a global content agreement with India’s top music company T-series. The partnership will allow Spotify to gain access to T-series’ entire Bollywood music, regional soundtracks, non-film albums, and emerging artist content.

The catalog, which boasts over 160,000 songs, is now available to Spotify customers everywhere. T-series is also one of the most subscribed YouTube channels in the world with 80.3 million subscribers and 58.7 billion monthly views till date.

According to Spotify, more than 4 million users globally listen to Bollywood music on its service. Back in June, the company rolled out Indian music hub, Desi. It has over 930,000 followers and features popular playlists such as Desi Hits.

The deal comes at a time when Spotify plans to enter India, one of the fastest growing music markets in the world right now. If you think about the opportunity and potential of growth, there’s roughly about 450 million internet users in India. In fact, the trend of streaming music over the internet continues to rise in the country. According to some estimates, streaming services may have about 100 million users in India, but a fraction of people pay for the services.

But Spotify will have to face a tough competition when it launches in India in the coming days. Two of the most popular local music services have already merged – Saavn and JioMusic. Together they are called JioSaavn. Other than JioSaavn, Gaana, Apple Music, Amazon Prime Music, Wink, Google Play Music, and YouTube are all competing against each other.

Spotify claims to have over 200 million monthly active users at the end of 2018. Last year, the world’s largest music streaming service launched in a number of new markets, including Romania, South Africa, Vietnam, Isreal, the Middle East, to name a few. As of the end of last year, Spotify was available in 78 markets worldwide.