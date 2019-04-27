Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, and more: Subscription costs in India compared

The music streaming space in India has certainly become more competitive, especially after the entry of big players like Spotify and Prime Music. Homegrown companies like JioSaavn, Gaana also are among the big names when it comes to music streaming. Then there is Apple Music as well.

Advertising

With several options available out there, it can be difficult to pick one. We compare the top music streaming services in India like JioSaavn, Gaana, Spotify, Prime Music, and Apple Music based on their subscription plans and pricing:

Spotify subscription plans start at Rs 13 per day

Swedish company Spotify made its debut in India earlier this year. The Spotify app can be downloaded for iOS and Android with subscription starting at Rs 13 per day. There is a monthly subscription plan as well called Spotify Premium at Rs 119 per month. The first 30-days trial is free.

So, what does its Premium service offer? With Spotify Premium, one gets access to ad-free as well as offline music and high quality streaming at 320kbps.

Advertising

Spotify, which has 207 million active users in 79 markets, announced that it raked up over a million users in India across its free as well as premium tiers within a week of its launch. In January, the service added 1,60,000 songs from T-Series in Hindi and regional languages.

JioSaavn subscription plans at Rs 99 per month

JioSaavn is said to have a catalog of over 45 million songs. One will also find its original podcasts like #NoFilterNeha as well as Artist Originals platform. With JioSaavn Pro, which is its premium subscription, users can listen to offline music by downloading songs, ad-free music as well as high-quality audio at 320kbps.

JioSaavn Pro membership is free for 90 days or three months, after which users will need to pay Rs 99 per month to continue with Pro. Saavn app, which is available for desktop, iOS, and Android, was rebranded as JioSaavn in December last year. JioSaavn is one of the most popular music streaming service in Indis with over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Gaana subscription plans at Rs 99 per month

Gaana’s premium membership, dubbed as Gaana+ starts at Rs 99 per month. For Gaana+ members, the service is ad-free and one can download offline songs as well as listen to songs in High Definition as well. The service claims to have over 30 million songs.

There is a one-year student pack listed on its site as well, which will cost just Rs 149. The one-year subscription of Gaana+ is priced at Rs 299, while the subscription price for three months is Rs 199. Gaana is available for desktop as well as for Android and iOS.

Amazon Prime Music subscription at Rs 999 per year

Amazon Prime subscription in India can be bought at Rs 999 per year, which also includes access to Prime Music. With Amazon’s Prime subscription, users get an ad-free access to over two million songs with Prime Music. There is a monthly subscription as well at Rs 129, which adds up to Rs 1,548 and is more expensive.

Also read: YouTube Music in India: Comparison of price, features with Apple Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, and others

The Rs 999 yearly subscription also includes more benefits like free access to its content service Prime Video, faster delivery with Amazon Prime as well as early access to exclusive deals on the e-commerce site.

Apple Music subscription at Rs 120 per month

Apple Music, available on Android and iOS, offers a one-month free trial. The subscription plans start at Rs 120 per month and there, while Apple Music’s family plan is priced at Rs 190 per month. With Apple Music’s family plan, up to six users can access the same account.

Apple Music has a student plan as well, which will cost half of the regular monthly plan, at Rs 60. Apple Music subscription benefits include the ability to download songs, create playlists as well. The service is claimed to have a library of more than 50 million songs.