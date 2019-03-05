Spotify adds 1 million unique listeners in India in less than a week

Spotify has revealed that it racked up more than 1 million unique users in India across its free and premium tiers since launching less than a week ago.

Spotify launched in India on Tuesday, stepping into a price-sensitive market crowded by well-funded players such as Reliance Industries’ JioSaavn and Apple’s Apple Music. The Swedish company is offering a free version that will run with ads, alongside a premium ad-free variant that will charge users Rs 119 per month.

India, with a population of 1.3 billion and more than 400 million smartphone users, is a potentially huge market for the Swedish company. According to media reports, Tencent-backed Gaana leads the Indian streaming market with over 80 million monthly users. Spotify has 207 million monthly active users globally and 96 million subscribers.

In India, the streaming service also competes with other players including Amazon’s Prime Music, Alphabet Inc’s Google Play Music and Xiaomi-backed Hungama.

Spotify India price options

While Spotify is offering Rs 119 per month for its Premium plan in India, it also has other options for users who might not want to sign up for the monthly plan. Spotify’s monthly plans require a credit card for payment. The first 30 days of this plan are free as trial purposes.

Spotify Premium also has what the company calls top-up options at Rs 13 per day, Rs 39 for seven days, Rs 129 for one month, Rs 389 for three months, and Rs 719 for six months. The most expensive one is Rs 1189 per year. Spotify is letting users pay with Paytm and UPI along with the traditional debit or credit card as well for some of these plans.

In comparison, Apple Music costs Rs 120 per month in India, while Google Play Music costs Rs 99 per month. JioSaavn Pro has 90 days free for Jio network users, and then they are offered a monthly plan option of Rs 99. Gaana Plus costs Rs 99 per month, though the company also offers one yearly service at a discounted price of Rs 499.

