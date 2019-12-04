Spam calls rate in India increase by 15 per cent in 2019: Truecaller

Truecaller’s “Top 20 Countries Affected by Spam Calls in 2019” annual report is here and it shows surprising numbers. Surprising in both good and bad ways. The good news is India has dropped to fifth positing in the list of countries affected by spam calls compared to 2018 when it stood at second place. In the 2017 report by Truecaller India was at the top of the list.

Despite the fall in the list, the spam calls rate in India has not dropped. The latest Truecaller report reveals that the spam calls received by Indian users have continued to increase to 25.6 calls per user per month, which is 15 per cent more when compared to 2018.

According to the report, spam calls from financial service providers in India have seen a massive rise in the country. The Trucaller report found that with the rise of mobile payment services in India banks & fin-tech companies and telemarketing services emerging as big spammers recording 10 per cent and 17 per cent respectively.

Despite the rise in spam calls from financial services and Telecommunications, operators continue to be the top spammers in India with 67 per cent.

The most surprising part of the Truecaller report is the increase in sexual harassment or inappropriate calls and SMS in India. According to the Truecaller report, one out of three women in the country receives sexual harassment or inappropriate calls and SMS on a regular basis.

Truecaller also looked at the trends of spam SMS in the same report. The report shows that spam messages are primarily received in emerging regions. India takes the eighth position in the list with users receiving an average of 61 spam SMS every month.