Snapchat’s Scan feature gets new upgrade: Here’s what is new

Friday, August 27, 2021
The new Snapchat Scan feature will be available to all iOS and Android users over the next few weeks with an update.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
August 27, 2021 8:16:09 am
Snapchat, Snap scan.Snapchat users will also have access to the range of Snapchat lenses available to scan for more information. (Image Source: Snap)

Snapchat introduced its Scan feature two years ago, allowing Snapchat users to quickly point their phones at objects and know more about them. Today, the company has rolled out an update to the feature that brings the Scan button front and center to increase its functionality.

The next generation of Snapchat Scan will allow users to scan many more elements including food items, plants and clothing, among others. The company has also stated that the update will begin rolling out to 100 percent of iOS users and Android users over the next few weeks.

Also Read |How to turn into a cartoon character for your next Zoom call with the Snap Camera

“When people think of ‘scanning’, they think of QR codes. Scan started off that way, too, by asking Snapchatters to ‘Scan a Snapcode’ to unlock unique AR experiences. Over time, however, we realised that Scan and by extension the Snapchat Camera — it’s a bridge for your digital and physical world, the company said in a press release.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Snapchat, Snap scan. The next generation of Snapchat Scan will allow users to scan many more elements including food items, plants and clothing. (Image Source: Snap)

The next generation scan feature will also make it faster and easier to choose the right lens at the right time. The feature will also now suggest different ways of using the camera including Camera Shortcuts.

Snapchat users will also have access to the range of Snapchat lenses available to scan for more information. These include a dog scanner that lets you identify over 400 breeds of dogs, a plant scanner that can identify 90 percent of all known plants and trees, and a car scanner that can identify the make, model, price and fetch review of about 450 cars.

In addition to this, users will also have access to integrated Shazam that lets them recognise any music playing around them, Photomath, that lets users point the camera at a math equation to see the solution and a Nutrition Scanner that can scan up to 1 million food products and get ratings on the quality of ingredients in many packaged foods.

