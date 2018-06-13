Snapchat will finally let users delete sent messages, Snaps

Snapchat’s new Clear Chat feature will allow users to delete sent messages individually and in group chats Snapchat’s new Clear Chat feature will allow users to delete sent messages individually and in group chats

Snapchat has introduced a new feature called Clear Chat that will allow users to delete messages from the platform. This should come as a relief for users who find themselves sending a message meant from someone to an entirely different person. With the new feature, users will be able to delete sent message in individual, and group chats even if the message has been viewed. This will help them to fix any typo or retract messages that they didn’t want to send.

To delete messages or conversation in Snapchat all you need to do is, find the message that you want to edit or delete. Then long press on the message, sticker, audio or photo. Tap the Delete button. Snapchat will ask you once if you want to delete this message. Press yes. Do note that others on the group will know if you have deleted a message.

The message will then be removed and Snapchat will notify the recipient that a sent message was deleted. However, this feature will not be able to delete screenshots, so it is recommended to send such images carefully. The Clear Chat feature will roll out around the globe over the next few weeks.

While this is a nice feature that will give users slight control over their ‘Snaps,’ Snapchat has mentioned that the feature might not work if a user is using the old version of Snapchat. Alongside this new feature, Snapchat also announced the availability of its second-generation Spectacles that the company introduced recently.

The new Spectacles are water-resistant and can capture circular HD video and photos. Snapchat’s new Spectacles are available for a price of $149.99 (around Rs 10,200) in the US and come in three colour options.

