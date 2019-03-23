Snapchat teams up with four IPL teams, to provide users behind-the-scenes updates

Snapchat has partnered up with Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2019. Under the new partnership, the company will provide its users behind-the-scenes updates for their favourite teams on match days via its Augmented Reality Lenses, Our Stories feature and more.

Advertising

You can follow your favourite teams on the platform using their handles – Mumbai Indians (@mi_platan), Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals), Chennai Super Kings (@yelloveforever) and Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkrsnaps).

All the above teams will be posting updates and behind-the-scenes highlights to their accounts on a regular basis. You can also opt-in to receive notifications when they post anything new to their handles.

Additionally, CricTracker and Sportskeeda will both be featured on the apps Discover area and will be providing users with up-to-date news on IPL.

Advertising

Also Read: Best VPN services to watch IPL 2019 in Pakistan, from Nord VPN to ExpressVPN

Snapchat will also let its users show support for their favourite teams and celebrate key moments in creative ways. The app will be doing this by letting its users wear team colours with augmented reality Lenses. It has also added a number of custom filters and stickers for its users to make use of.

The social media app will also be populating the Our Stories tab with image and video submissions of fans across India during the opening weekend games in Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur and Kolkata.