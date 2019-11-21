Snapchat’s new Time Machine Lens: See younger and older version of yourself

Snapchat is adding a new Lens called Time Machine, which will let users switch between a younger and older version of themselves. Previously, Snapchat’s gender-switching Lens went viral, and even boosted the number of daily active users rose to 203 million in the second quarter ending June 30, 2019, according to the company’s own investor report.

On Snapchat, a Lens relies on Augmented Reality (AR) to overlay filters or features on the user’s photo or video. These can range from bunny ears to freckles or a flower wreath as well as changing the skin tone and texture. Snapchat says it relies on advanced machine learning and training models to create such Lenses.

The new Time Machine Lens will let users see themselves as a younger version with visibly smoother skin and chubbier cheeks and then an older version. The Lens also has a slider bar, which users can drag to see the older, more aged version of themselves or the younger version. In this older mode, the user’s skin has more wrinkles, and the hair is all white. The Lens works on both the selfie and rear camera.

Previously, an app called FaceApp went viral, which used AI to let users see a visibly older version of themselves by uploading a filter. The app also faced some controversy over its privacy policy.

How to get the Time Machine Lens on Snapchat?

Just make sure you are on the latest version of Snapchat on Android and iOS.

Open Snapchat, which automatically opens to the camera

Open the Lenses Carousel by pressing Smiley Button or simply tap the screen for the Lens Carousel to appear.

Find the Time Machine Lens, which has an icon which shows a baby and an old person next to each other.

Select which direction you want the camera to shoot using the rotating arrows. Adjust the slider left to turn back time and look younger.

Sliding to the right gives a glimpse of what life might have in store for you in the future by showing the older self.

Since the feature works on both the front and rear camera, you can also test it out on friends and family. Snapchat says it can be used on photos of TV stars, historical figures as well.

You can tap or hold camera button to take a photo or video. Users can also save the video or photo to their camera roll and upload their older or younger image to other platforms.

Snapchat says on iOS they support iPhone 6s and higher for this lens. For Android, the devices where this Lens is supported are the Galaxy S10, S10+, S9, S9+, Galaxy A70, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Y7, Huawei Y9, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, OnePlus 6T and Pixel 3a. Outside of these devices the Lens will support photo “post capture” functionality, meaning you will have to take a photo and then apply the Lens, rather than use it in real-time.