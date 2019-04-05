Snapchat Stories are coming to other third-party apps, here’s how it will work

Snapchat is expanding the potential reach of its Stories by allowing users to post them to third-party apps like Tinder and allowing for deeper integration with other apps like JioSaavn, Netflix and VSCO.

The Tinder feature will be possible with a new App Stories addition to its Snap Kit, which can be used by third-party app developers to integrate some of Snapchat’s popular features to their apps. Snap made the announcements at its Snap Partner Summit in Los Angeles.

For Snapchat, Stories were a hit feature, driving most of the engagement on the app, until Instagram copied this and launched it on its own platform in August 2016. Since then, Facebook, WhatsApp have all launched their own versions of Stories, copying one of Snapchat’s most successful features.

With its App Stories features, Snapchat will try and regain some of that lost momentum by letting users post Stories created on the app to other platforms. It will start with the Tinder app and the feature will roll out in the summer.

Other apps which will support the App Stories feature in the future include HouseParty (a face-to-face social network popular in the US) and Adventure Aide, where local community guides will be able to post Stories from their adventures directly to the app.

In Tinder’s case, a user will be able to create a story using the Snapchat camera, meaning they will also be able to take advantage of the AR Lenses on the app, and then have the option of posting this story directly to Tinder from Snapchat itself. Based on what Snap showed during its keynote presentation, a user will be shown the following options after creating a story: My Story, Our Stories, which are default options on Snapchat right now. But a third will be added to this called ‘My Tinder Story.’

When a user picks this option, the story created on Snapchat gets posted to Tinder as part of the user’s profile. For Snapchat, which has a core audience of 13 to 34 years olds, this integration with Tinder could prove to be a crucial way of ensuring that user loyalty continues on the platform and beyond.

For Snapchat, this is the first step from the company to allow such deep level integration with another app for its Stories features. Interestingly, Stories created with Snapchat filters and Lenses are regularly posted to other platforms like Instagram by users, influencers, given the kind of experience the camera offers on the app.

Snapchat claims more than 200 apps have integrated with its Snap Kit to date. The company also insists that Snap Kit has been designed with a privacy-centric approach and that they do not share demographic information or friend lists with third-party developers.

They also announced new features for its Creative Kit, which lets developers design and build their custom, branded Stickers, Filters and links right into the Snap Camera.

Apps like GoFundMe, Netflix, VSCO and India’s JioSaavn will be joining this partnership with Snapchat. In case of the GoFundMe app, Snap users will able to link a snap to a GoFundMe campaign. JioSaavn users in India will be able to post the kind of music they are listening to on Snapchat with a link back to the app.

For Netflix, the integration is coming to the iOS app, where users will be able to select a title they are watching and then share that on Snapchat. The integration will ensure that the title’s custom art will be added to their message, which can be posted to Stories or sent as an individual snap or message. Finally, VSCO, the photo editing app, will have an option to share edited pictures directly to Snapchat.

Disclaimer: The author is in Los Angeles at the invite of Snap India.