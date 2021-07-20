Snapchat’s updated profile will allow you to share a 3D avatar of yourself

Snapchat will allow you to match your 3D Bitmoji with your mood (Image source : Snapchat)

Snapchat is getting a new feature which will allow you to view a three dimensional version of yourselves on your Snapchat and Friendship Profile. Snapchat Profiles are now getting a new look which will allow to browse from over 1,200 combinations of body poses, facial expressions, gestures, and backgrounds to better personalise digital avatars on the platform.

Users will be able to match their 3D Bitmoji with their mood including peace signs, prayer hands, scenic beaches and animal print backgrounds. The company says that by using Pixar-quality 3D capabilities, Snapchat users will be able to view enhanced details on their customised avatar including clothing textures and unique embellishments from their favourite fashion labels.

Snapchat's new updated Profiles will showcase an expanded Snapcode Menu, for easy Profile access ( Image source : Snapchat)

Snapchat’s new updated profiles will also showcase an expanded Snapcode Menu, which will allow easy Profile access and will include editing options and Profile sharing options.

Snapchat recently released new add-ons for Bitmoji stickers and avatars as part of this years World Emoji Day on July 17. The stickers are said to have been designed with admiration and respect for frontline Covid workers as well as to support India’s vaccination drive.

It launched the ‘You Are Essential’ Bitmoji sticker to express appreciation for frontline Covid workers. The company is also launching the ‘Get Your Shot’, and ‘Got My Shot’ Bitmoji stickers to spread awareness about the ongoing vaccination drive in the country.

You can also create your very own Bitmoji on Snapchat. The app allows users to make use of Bitmoji to create cartoon avatars of themselves with customisable hairstyles, accessories, outfits and facial features. The company says that over 200 million people use Bitmoji every day.