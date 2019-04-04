Snapchat now available in 4 Indian languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi

Snapchat has introduced four Indian regional languages, which include Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi. This according to the company will help them tap in on the local audiences across the country.

To try out this new feature, users need to update the Snapchat app on their smartphones, which they can do so by visiting Google’s Play Store or Apple’s App Store and pressing the update button in the app page.

With a perspective to give Indian users more localised content, Snapchat had launched ‘Discover in India’ last year. With the recent step to introduce Indian languages in the country, the social media platform is trying to expand its reach beyond English speaking audience of the country.

Recently, Snapchat had released localised Lenses, filters and stickers during Holi. They also collaborated with Indian women artists from across India to create various stickers, filters, and Bitmojis on the International Women’s Day.

Snapchat has also partnered up with Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2019. Under the new partnership, the company will provide its users behind-the-scenes updates for their favourite teams on match days via its Augmented Reality Lenses, Our Stories feature and more.

Snapchat also lets its users show support for their favourite teams and celebrate key moments in creative ways. The app is doing this by letting its users wear team colours with augmented reality Lenses. It has also added a number of custom filters and stickers for its users to make use of.