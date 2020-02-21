Check out Snapchat’s new lens, which will turn the ground into a lava pit

Snapchat’s new lens will turn the ground into a lava pit and another will leave it covered in water. (Image credit: Snapchat) Snapchat’s new lens will turn the ground into a lava pit and another will leave it covered in water. (Image credit: Snapchat)

Snapchat is known for its Lens or filters, which can add dramatic effects to selfies and to videos or photos taken from the rear camera. Snap, the parent company for Snapchat, has now introduced two new ‘Groundbreaking’ Lens options, which can turn the floor around you into a lava pit or body of water. These are part of Snap’s world facing lens and work with the rear camera.

Snapchat might not have the huge user base as Instagram or TikTok, but its Lens feature has proved to be quite popular. In 2019, the company’s gender-switching Lens went viral on the internet, and according to Snap’s investor report boosted the number of daily active users rose to 203 million in the second quarter of the year. Other Snap Lenses that have been popular are those with the dog ears, the Baby Lens and the Time Machine Lens. The latter let users see a younger and older version of themselves.

The company also claims that over 75 per cent of their use base engages with these AR-based Lenses every day on on average.

One advantage with Snap’s Lens feature is that users can create a story and then save it to their phone and share it on another platform like Instagram or TikTok. The two new Lens will start reflecting in the Snapchat camera, when users tap on the lens filter.

The Lens feature relies on augmented reality to create the lava or water effect. A user will have to point the camera to the floor and watch it transform thanks to the AR feature. Lens on Snapchat using machine learning models to understand the geometry and semantics to super impose these creations onto real world surrounding. Users have the option of recording these as a video or taking a picture.

According to a press statement, Snap says they built these Lenses via an internal version of its AR platform tool Lens Studio. The feature now allows teams throughout Snap to iterate and find new, creative use cases and experiences to power this technology.

How to access the new Snapchat Lens for Lava pit/water

Open Snapchat for iOS or Android

Tap the camera screen to open the Lens Carousel. Or you can tap on the smiley symbol next to the camera recording button.

You will see the Lens Carousel appear. Swipe through the Lens Carousel to find “Floor is Water” and “Floor is Lava” Lenses.

Make sure you have switched to the rear camera to use this feature.

Tap to capture a picture or hold to record a Snap video.

