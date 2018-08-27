Now users can send musical GIFs on Snapchat

Snapchat users will now be able to send musical GIFs through chats, or as part of Stories. (Image Source: AP) Snapchat users will now be able to send musical GIFs through chats, or as part of Stories. (Image Source: AP)

Snapchat users will now be able to send musical GIFs through chats, or as part of Stories. According to a report from Business Insider, these GIFs will be available through TuneMoji, whose services will now be integrated as part of Snapchat. Those who wish to send musical GIFs will need access to Snapchat as well as the TuneMoji app.

The report claims that Snapchat has acknowledged the musical GIF update. Like other GIF databases, TuneMoji features a catalogue of GIFs, that allows users to search on the basis of song or type of sound. In this case, one can select from the list, and share it onto Snapchat.

Meanwhile, TuneMoji CEO James Fabricant has said that they would work to improve integration of their services across supported apps, that include Instagram and WhatsApp. He added that the partnership came about, as both companies found a common ‘Gen Z’ audience for their respective apps.

The partnership with TuneMoji is among many that Snapchat is adding onto its Snap Kit. As a part of this, the photo-sharing app will be able to introduce other apps, so that their services may be integrated into the Snapchat experience. Other such app integrations include Tinder, logistics service Postmates and creator-oriented fundraising platform Patreon. Meanwhile, music GIF maker TuneMoji is backed by recording artists such as DJ David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am, as well as Napster co-founder Sean Parker. All the sounds and songs available in the TuneMoji app are licensed products.

