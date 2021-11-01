Snapchat launches Diwali themed stickers, AR Lenses

Snapchat is introducing its new set of AR lenses, cameos, stickers, games, and Bitmoji’s to celebrate the festival of lights; Diwali.

As per the company, when using Snapchat’s AR powered lens based on wishes and greetings, the screen will light up with a firecrackers type animation. Additionally, Snapchat users will also get to experience a custom Diwali design to Snap Map that will feature lanterns and fireworks!

“At Snap, we are focused on localizing the app experience for our Snapchatter community in India. Last year, Indian Snapchatters viewed our Diwali AR experiences over 430M times, and this year we have introducing a range of exciting creative tools for our community to engage with. This year, our theme for Diwali is about sharing your light for the world to see and we hope the immersive experiences that we have created will make this Diwali really special for you and your loved ones” Durgesh Kaushik, Head of Market Development, Snap Inc, India, said while commenting on the special festive offerings.

The company is also launching new Bitmojis based around popular Diwali delicacies along with custom Hindi Bitmoji Stickers. Snapchatters will get access to hyperlocal geo-filters across 20 cities in India to celebrate Diwali within local neighborhoods, popular shopping streets, landmark locations, and more.

Additionally, Snapchat has also introduced specific Lenses to celebrate all five days of Diwali including Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja, Dhanteras, and Chhoti Diwali. The company has also stated, that Snapchat users will be able to access the Diwali-themed version of the highly-popular Cartoon Lens.

Additionally, Snapchat has also stated that users will also have access to a celebratory playlist called ‘Desi Music’ on Sounds, which would allow Snapchat users to add music to their Snaps.