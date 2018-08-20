Snapchat is testing a redesigned and faster Android app

Snapchat’s redesign Android app is now available in Alpha and it comes with a smoother, faster performance. (Source: Reuters) Snapchat’s redesign Android app is now available in Alpha and it comes with a smoother, faster performance. (Source: Reuters)

Snapchat is testing a new design for its Android app with faster performance and redesigned user interface, according to reports. The alpha version of this Snapchat app is available for early testers, and it looks like this one will put the focus on performance. For Snapchat, getting an Android app that works smoothly has so far proved to be a major challenge.

Snapchat has traditionally worked well on iOS, but on Android it is another story. Snap Inc CEO Evan Speigel had admitted that their app on Android needs to improve and promised a newer version, though he had made these remarks back in November 2017. Now, one year one, it looks like the company is closer to an improved Android app.

A tweet by developer Jane Manchun Wong has put out screenshots of the new Android app for Snapchat. According to another report on XDADevelopers, the Snapchat Alpha app on Android comes with a simpler settings menu, and the Stories menu will remind users of how it appears on Instagram. Wong’s tweet also points out that the app is smoother than the older one.

Check out the tweet below

Snapchat’s new faster Android UI is underway. It’s generally smoother than the old one. Emoji brush is coming to the new UI for Android too! pic.twitter.com/wjGhM52Wmg — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 17, 2018

For Snapchat, which is facing some serious competition from Instagram and Facebook, get their Android strategy right is crucial. The app already faced major criticism after its design overhaul on iOS, Android, where it changed how Stories appear for users. Snapchat later rolled out a fix, which would let users see the Stories of their friends and their Subscriptions on top of Discover tab, followed by Stories from other news outlets, influencers etc.

However, Snapchat has not seen the kind of growth that was expected when the company went public back in 2017. It continues to struggle on the Android platform, which is a major problem considering there are more users on Google’s mobile OS.

Snapchat will need to solve its Android app problems quickly, if it wants to growth in markets where iOS is not the dominant platform, which also includes India.

