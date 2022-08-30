scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Snapchat introduces new Dual Camera feature for iOS devices

Snapchat's dual camera feature is already rolling out on iOS devices and offers four different modes to choose from.

SnapchatInstagram had added the dual camera feature last month.

Snapchat has launched a new Dual Camera feature that lets users record or take photos using both the front and rear cameras. This is a really handy feature that has been welcomed by the majority of the Snapchat community.

It is interesting to note that Snapchat is not the first company to roll out the dual camera feature. The latest social media platform BeReal had this feature for quite a while now, with Instagram joining in on the hype train in July this year.

Also Read |Instagram ‘Candid Challenges’ feature: All you need to know

To use the newly introduced Dual Camera on eligible phones, simply open the camera app, tap the dual camera option from the screen and you are done. It is available for Spotlight videos, Stories as well as Snaps.

Also, the new dual camera feature offers four layouts, namely, vertical, horizontal, picture-in-picture and cutout. While the first two are pretty self-explanatory, picture-in-picture mode shows a circular front-facing camera on top of the back-view camera. The cutout mode lets users take a selfie and paste it on the back camera image.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year
C. Raja Mohan writes: The return of nuclear weapons on the global platformPremium
C. Raja Mohan writes: The return of nuclear weapons on the global platform

Moreover, Snapchat lets users use creative tools, which include music, lenses and stickers. Right now, the Snapchat Dual Camera is released for iPhone XR or later, with support for Android devices coming in the near future.

In related news, Snapchat’s revenue might see a bigger drawdown compared with the likes of Apple and Google.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 10:04:51 am
Next Story

Men or women: Who is more prone to heart attacks?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

Premium
Assault cases throw spotlight on profession: 12-hour days, minimal pay
Guard assaulted in Gurgaon

Assault cases throw spotlight on profession: 12-hour days, minimal pay

Delhi Confidential: Is BJP a cadre party, or not? A different take

Delhi Confidential: Is BJP a cadre party, or not? A different take

Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south
At the box office

Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south

How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

After on-stage slap from Will Smith, Chris Rock declines to host 2023 Oscars

After on-stage slap from Will Smith, Chris Rock declines to host 2023 Oscars

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement