Snapchat introduces new Dual Camera feature for iOS devices

Snapchat has launched a new Dual Camera feature that lets users record or take photos using both the front and rear cameras. This is a really handy feature that has been welcomed by the majority of the Snapchat community.

It is interesting to note that Snapchat is not the first company to roll out the dual camera feature. The latest social media platform BeReal had this feature for quite a while now, with Instagram joining in on the hype train in July this year.

To use the newly introduced Dual Camera on eligible phones, simply open the camera app, tap the dual camera option from the screen and you are done. It is available for Spotlight videos, Stories as well as Snaps.

Also, the new dual camera feature offers four layouts, namely, vertical, horizontal, picture-in-picture and cutout. While the first two are pretty self-explanatory, picture-in-picture mode shows a circular front-facing camera on top of the back-view camera. The cutout mode lets users take a selfie and paste it on the back camera image.

Moreover, Snapchat lets users use creative tools, which include music, lenses and stickers. Right now, the Snapchat Dual Camera is released for iPhone XR or later, with support for Android devices coming in the near future.

In related news, Snapchat’s revenue might see a bigger drawdown compared with the likes of Apple and Google.