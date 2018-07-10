Snapchat introduces Lens Explorer to let users access new community filters

Snapchat’s new Lens Explorer feature which is added to the augmented reality photo messaging app will let users to check Community Lenses Snapchat’s new Lens Explorer feature which is added to the augmented reality photo messaging app will let users to check Community Lenses

Snapchat today introduced a new feature called the Lens Explorer for its users. This new feature which is added to the messaging app will let users to check Community Lenses created with Lens Studio, instead of just the Lenses or Filters approved by Snapchat.

“Since Lens Studio launched in late 2017, creators have submitted over 100,000 unique Lenses through the tool, which have been viewed by Snapchatters over 2.5 billion times,” a Snapchat spokesperson said in its press release. “With the introduction of Lens Explorer, Community Lenses will for the first time be discoverable alongside the main Lens Carousel, offering Snapchatters even more Lenses to play and express themselves with and boosting exposure for Lens creators,” the company further said.

The new Lens Explorer currently available on iOS platform can be accessed in the app’s existing lens carousel. Users can tap the smiley face icon that will show up on the carousel and select the ‘appropriate tile’ to unlock the lens. One can unlock a lens by swiping up on Snaps, which are featured Our Stories.

To recall, Snapchat first added the Lens feature in 2015 and the company claims that more than 70 million Snapchat users have used these for an average of 3 minutes per day worldwide. The company has provided developers with an “official lens creator program” to offer tech support and “revenue opportunities.”

While the Lens Explorer is available on iOS platform, Snapchat has not shared any details as of when it will roll out this new feature for Android users.

