Snapchat introduces Harry Potter-inspired lens: Here’s all you need to know

Snapchat and Warner Bros have teamed up to introduce new Harry Potter-inspired features to the Snapchat app. The popular social media platform is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film and the arrival of a new four-part competition series.

The series titled “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” is set to air on November 28. The new AR experience will be launching on November 26, just before the premiere of the show.

Snapchat and Warner Bros have teamed up to develop the virtual experience that will make use of augmented reality. Users around the world will be able to take part in the Harry Potter fun, from the comforts of their home by virtually donning the outfits of their favorite Hogwarts houses.

Additionally, users will also be able to make use of voice commands to control their Snapchat camera by using VoiceML technology to allow them to dress in their house of choice.

Users will be able to represent and cheer for all of the four houses – Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin with the proper attire and face paint.

“Being the first-ever television event from the Harry Potter franchise, Snap & Warner Bros. wanted to create a Lens experience for true Harry Potter-lovers to celebrate the cultural moment in style, and bring some of the fun to Snapchatters watching from home,” Snap Lens Creator, Hart Woolery said while commenting on the feature. “I was inspired by imaginative nature of the Harry Potter series, the visual effects created for the films, and the feeling of camaraderie created by the houses within Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry,” he adds.

Users will be able to make use of voice commands such as “Go Go Gryffindor,” and “Take a Snap,” to dress up virtually and send images to their friends.