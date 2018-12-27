Snapchat introduces Dog Lenses, here’s how to use

After introducing lenses for cats earlier this year, Snapchat has now released Dog Lenses that will let people add filters to their pet dogs. The lenses specifically designed for dogs appear to have been rolled out globally, though only a handful of lenses are available at this point of time, with the company expected to add more soon.

Snapchat’s Dog Lenses will pop up alongside other face Lenses in Lens carousel, though users will be prompted to point camera at their cat or dog to use the specific dog and cat filters. Lenses that are available as of now include butterflies, glasses, floating dog bones, and more.

Snapchat Cat Lenses that appear with a designated paw print, can also be accessed. As per the company, the Cat Lenses were inspired by cat-themed memes on Internet and Snapchatters’ cat snaps on the platform. The Dog Lenses have been created specifically for dogs.

Lenses has been one of the most popular features of Snapchat. For its Indian audience, the company has been offering more India-centric Lenses as well. For instance, Snapchat recently partnered with cricketing teams in the Indian Premier League to create Lenses for each team.