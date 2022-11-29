scorecardresearch
Snapchat now has a Windows app: Here’s how to use it

Snapchat for Windows is now available as a progressive web app on the Microsoft Store.

Snapchat, Snapchat for Windows, Snapchat Microsoft StoreSnapchat recently launched the web verison of the platform. (Image Source: Snapchat)

Ever since Snapchat was founded back in 2011, the company has refrained from developing an app for Windows. Up until now, one could only access the on Windows using the web version or by running the mobile app on an Android emulator. But now, the messaging platform has finally developed an app for Windows.

It is interesting to note the app on Microsoft Store is built on the web version of Snapchat, which was launched just a few months ago. Powered by Microsoft’s Chromium-based browser Microsoft Edge, the app is only 1.4MB in size and has the same features as the web version.

However, Windows treats it as a native version app, which means Snapchat for Windows has an app icon in the Start Menu and supports notifications, replies and reactions to chat with video filters and more. While many might look down on the fact this is not a full-fledged app, being a progressive web app means it will always be up to date.

If you are interested in Snapchat for Windows, simply launch Microsoft Store from your Windows machine, search for Snapchat, press on the ‘Get’ button and you are good to go. Keep in mind that you will need your phone to authorise the login.

