Snapchat introduces 6 new Lenses, stickers and more for Diwali

Diwali is on November 14, and popular apps like Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp already have filters, stickers for the festival of lights. The latest to join the list is Snapchat which has released some new Lenses or filters as they are called on the app for Diwali. These Lenses have been created by the community of Official Lens Creators and users in India will be able to try these out as these celebrate Diwali on the app.

Interestingly the Lens creators are not from India, but from United States, Italy, Russia, Lithuania, Morocco and Nepal. As social distancing is still the need of the hour due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Snapchatters will be able to use Augmented Reality (AR) to celebrate the festival of lights with these floating lanterns, rangoli, diyas, which will appear in these filters.

Here’s a list of filters created:

# Diwali Lanterns by Allia Goldstein, United States

# Lighting up Diwali by Jimena Depresbiteris, Italy

# Be the light by Egidijus Uckuronis, Lithuania

# ARangoli by Steve Snygin, Russia

# Happy Diwali by Mohammad Quahbi, Morocco

# Happy Diwali by Karun Shreshta, Nepal

All these Lenses will be available globally as people around the world celebrate Diwali. In order to access these filters, users can search for them on Snapchat. Simple open the Snapchat app and tap on the filter option, which is the emoji symbol and can search for the Lens by typing the name.

In addition, Snapchat has also introduced new Sticker packs, filters and Bitmoji filters, Diwali-themed Cameos, and a Snap Map treatment. For users missing the dishes especially usually prepared for Diwali, Tastemade India has launched recipes during Diwali festivities.

Not just Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram have released new features for Diwali as well including #DiwaliAtHomeChallenge, Diwali-themed Avatar backgrounds along with ‘Share your light’ AR effect.

