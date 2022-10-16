scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Snapchat creates new AR lens to teach CPR on ‘World Restart a Heart Day’

Snapchat is collaborating with the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movements (IFRC) to create a new augmented reality aimed at teaching Snapchat users how to do CPR.

Snapchat lens teaching CPRThe new Snapchat Lens uses augmented reality technology to give users a “true-to-life” example of how to perform CPR procedures. (Image credit: Snap)

For “World Restart a Heart Day,” Snapchat is collaborating with the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movements (IFRC) to create a new augmented reality experience that demonstrates the basic steps of CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) to teach it to Snapchat users.

According to ILCOR (International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation) data, seven out of cardiac arrests happen in front of bystanders but less than 20 per cent of the bystanders end up providing first aid. Also, lay bystander resuscitation rates differ significantly across the world, ranging between 5 per cent to 80 per cent.

During cardiac arrest, a person’s heart cannot pump blood to the rest of the body, including the brain and lungs. Due to this, death can happen within minutes if immediate action is taken. CPR uses chest compressions to mimic heart pumps to help someone who is not responsive or breathing properly. These compresses will help keep blood flowing through the body until an emergency medical response team arrives.

The new Snapchat Lens uses augmented reality technology to give users a “true-to-life” example of how to perform CPR procedures. It is aimed at educating Snapchat users on the vital steps that need to be taken in case someone around them goes into cardiac arrest. Snapchat built the AR lens in collaboration with Netherlands-based social technology agency Gospooky, which worked with IFRC’s Global First Aid Reference Centre to create the experience.

Once the lens is opened using a Snapcode or through the Snapchat app’s carousel, the app creates a life-sized digital replica of an injured or ill person and places them in the room around the user. The app then takes the user through important steps of CPR like checking for responsiveness, checking for breathing, calling for help, chest compressions, delivering rescue breaths, and using an automated external defibrillator.

