Snapchat and WHO partner to help users maintain social distance, protect from COVID-19

Snapchat has launched two new AR lenses to encourage social distancing Snapchat has launched two new AR lenses to encourage social distancing

Snapchat has launched two new AR lenses to encourage social distancing while India is under lockdown for 21 days until April 14. The two new lenses use augmented reality (AR) to provide users with tips on how to keep your distance from COVID-19.

The ‘My Social Distance’ AR filter draws a circle on the ground while taking a snap. The distance that the circle is made at must be the distance should maintain from people to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Being an interactive filter, if somebody wants to enter that circle, it will change its colour from green to red.

Also Read: Snapchat sees surge in downloads of digital face masks

The second AR lens comes with various health tips that can help stop the spread of COVID-19. It includes animations about things like washing hands, staying indoors, not touching your face and more.

Both these AR lenses are linked to the WHO website, which offers users with additional information about the pandemic. The company states that these lenses have been developed in collaboration with WHO.

Snapchat recently launched a mini-game as an AR filter, which cuts down on the misinformation spread for COVID-19. The new COVID-19 Myth Busting game, lets users snap a photo and add a layer on top, which will let them answer true/false questions about the coronavirus pandemic. After which it will provide them with the correct information regarding COVID-19.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

The social media platform previously launched a tool called ‘Here For You’, which shows resources from expert partners for topics related to mental health. This tool has now been repurposed with the help of WHO, and it now is aimed at providing relief to users who are feeling anxious over the coronavirus pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd