Snapchat rolls out Cartoon Lens: How to click photos, record videos of your cartoon self

Snapchat cartoon filters (Image: Snapchat)

Snapchat has been offering a range of filters over the years. The social networking app may not be much popular compared to what it used to be in India a few years back but it still has a huge audience. Snapchat has recently launched a new Cartoon filter which has been made available for all users. You can click images or record videos of your cartoon self which look impressive in real-time. You can also record videos and give an amusing touch to them to upload as a story on Snapchat or elsewhere.

As the name suggests, the Cartoon filter helps the user provide the image of how he/she would have looked like in a cartoon setting. The new filter will appeal to the masses as they would like to find out how they would have looked if a cartoon character was based on them. The filter has been made available for everyone globally and can be accessed on the app’s carousel.

If you want to see a cartoon avatar of yourself or your friend, here’s a quick guide for you to access it on Snapchat.

# Launch the Snapchat app on your smartphone.

# When you see the camera screen on Snapchat, enter the Lens Carousel and swipe to see if it’s available. If you find it, tap on the smiley to activate the lens.

# If you can’t find it there type ‘Cartoon Lens’ in the Explore bar and then tap on the smiley to use the lens.

Snapchat cartoon filter (Screenshots) Snapchat cartoon filter (Screenshots)

# Use the filter for new photos/videos or the ones that already exist in your camera roll.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd