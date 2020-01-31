Bitmoji TV launched: New cartoons featuring your Bitmoji every week on Snapchat

Apart from your and your friends Bitmojis, you will also get to see celebrity cameos including Andy Richter, Jon Lovitz and Riki Lindhome to name a few. Apart from your and your friends Bitmojis, you will also get to see celebrity cameos including Andy Richter, Jon Lovitz and Riki Lindhome to name a few.

Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat has announced the launch of its Bitmoji TV. It is a weekly show that will star the Bitmoji avatar of you and your friends. The show will debut on February 1 and will consist of 10 episodes for its first season. A new episode will show up each Saturday.

Each episode will feature your Bitmoji along with the Bitmojis of your friends play roles in scripted episodes, which have been written by the Bitmoji team.

The first episode will see your Bitmoji along with its friends participating in the fictional America’s Best Bitmoji award according to a report by Variety. The second and the third episodes are titled Mime Cops and Spy Squad.

Apart from your and your friends Bitmojis, you will also get to see celebrity cameos including Andy Richter, Jon Lovitz and Riki Lindhome to name a few.

Snapchat’s new Time Machine Lens: See a younger and an older version of yourself

Bitmoji’s CEO and co-founder Ba Blackstock, in an interview with Variety, claimed the introduction of Bitmoji TV to be the “return of Saturday morning cartoons.” The episodes will be full of silly antics and shenanigans.

He also stated that Bitmoji TV will have no ads. To subscribe to Bitmoji TV you can simply open Snapchat and search Bitmoji TV and it will appear as the first result.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd