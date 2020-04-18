Snapchat AR Lens lets your girl squad transform into Four More Shots Please! characters Snapchat AR Lens lets your girl squad transform into Four More Shots Please! characters

Snapchat has collaborated with Amazon Prime Video for the second season of the Amazon original series titled ‘Four More Shots Please!’. Under the collaboration, the company has launched a new ‘Snappable AR Lens’ that will transform your girl gang of “four” into the cast of the series.

The new AR Lens will allow users to snap themselves along with three friends and transform themselves into the lead cast for the web series. The cast includes Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo), Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), Umang (Bani J) and Damani (Sayani Gupta).

One interesting fact about this collaboration is that this is the first time Snapchat is using this technology in Asia.

To use this feature you can follow the given steps:

* Ensure that your Snapchat app is up to date and head to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and type Snapchat. Update the app and then open it.

* Inside of the app tap on your face and swipe up on the lenses screen that shows up.

* From there choose the Snappable option and select the Four More Shots Please! Lens.

* Take a selfie, and choose the character they want to transform into.

* The lens will then replicate the character’s hair, makeup and fashion style on to your photo.

Also Read: How to add Snapchat AR filters to your video calls on Zoom

* It will then allow you to share the snap with three more friends.

* After the friends take their snaps.

* The image will be combined and can then be posted on to your and your friend’s stories.

Note: If you add any stickers, drawings or other creative touches, all of them will be removed from the snap after your friend joins in on the Snappable AR Lens photo.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd