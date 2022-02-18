Snapchat announces real-time live location sharing feature with friends

Snapchat has announced a new safety feature that will enable users to share their real-time location for 15 minutes or a few hours with friends.

“Since 2017, we’ve given Snapchatters the option to choose to share their location with their friends on the Snap Map when using Snapchat, and today more than 250 million Snapchatters now use the Map to connect with their friends each month,” Snapchat said in a press release.

Snapchat users will now be able to share their location instantly, and only with individual friends. It should be noted that there is no option to send real-time location details to all Snapchat friends at once.

The company said that it is mandatory for both parties to accept each other as friends on Snapchat before they can start using this feature. When using the feature for the first time, a pop-up will appear reminding them that this tool is meant to be used with close friends and family only.

Further, transparent design with reminders in Profiles and Chat will ensure that the users always have a clear understanding of who can see their location. According to Snapchat, limited time sharing and notification-free pausing will “minimize the risk of stalking or undue pressure to constantly share.”

Meanwhile, location-sharing always has been and will continue to be off by default, meaning Snapchat users always have to opt in to share their location with their Snapchat friends. “Location sharing is for Friends only, there is no option for Snapchatters to share their location with whole community. Snapchatters are always in complete control over who they share their whereabouts with–for example they can opt to share with just a small handful of close friends,” the company added.

In other news, Snapchat said that it is taking measures to curb the growing problem of drug menace on its platform. These measures are aimed at curbing the “Fentanyl Epidemic”, which has become a serious issue in the United States. And messaging apps such as Snapchat are an easy way for dealers to connect with teens for the sale of these illicit drugs.