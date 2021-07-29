Snapchat adds new Lenses to celebrate Friendship Day: Here’s how to try

Snapchat has introduced new Lenses or filters to celebrate Friendship Day, which will allow users to share virtual hugs, fun moments, and other expressions with their friends on the platform. Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August, which is August 1 this year.

The Lenses are said to have been designed for friends to express themselves with ease and create memorable moments together. Snapchat typically adds a range of new filters around upcoming festivals and events, and the Friendship Day Lenses are just a continuation of this trend.

Users can simply scan the ‘Snap’ code seen in the picture below with their Snapchat camera app to access these Lenses. All four of these Lenses can be unlocked for a limited period of time, ranging from 24 hours to 48 hours. The Lenses allow for different kinds of games to be played using the camera. This is fairly typical of what more AR-drive Lenses on Snapchat offer.

Recently, Snapchat introduced a feature that allows users to view a three-dimensional version of themselves in the profile. Snapchat has given new look to profiles as well, that allow users to browse from over 1,200 combinations of body poses, facial expressions, gestures, and backgrounds to better personalise digital avatars.

Users will be able to match their 3D Bitmoji with their mood including peace signs, prayer hands, scenic beaches, and animal print backgrounds. The company says that by using Pixar-quality 3D capabilities, Snapchat users will be able to view enhanced details on their customised avatar, including clothing textures and unique embellishments from their favourite fashion labels.

How to try out the new Snapchat Friendship Day Lenses

Open your Snapchat app and switch to the rear camera.

Tap on the screen and point it to one of these codes. The camera should do a scan. It will reflect that a new Lens has been found and unlocked for 24 hours or 48 hours depending on the Lens.

That’s it, now interact with the Lense and try it out ahead of Friendship Day.