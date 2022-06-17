scorecardresearch
Friday, June 17, 2022
Snap tests new subscription feature called Snapchat+

Snapchat+ would cost 4.59 euros for a one-month subscription or 45.99 euros for one year.

By: Reuters
June 17, 2022 9:11:14 am
snap, snapchat, snapchat plus, snapchat news,It would be the first subscription product for Snapchat, which lets users post content stories, play games and scroll through a TikTok-like feature called Spotlight. (File)

Snap Inc, the parent company of photo messaging app Snapchat, is testing a new subscription service called Snapchat+ that would give subscribers access to exclusive and pre-release features, a Snap spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

The subscription feature, which Snap said is being tested internally, was first revealed on Twitter by a user named Alessandro Paluzzi, a mobile developer and reserve engineer according to his Twitter bio.

Snapchat+ would cost 4.59 euros for a one-month subscription or 45.99 euros for one year, according to screenshots Paluzzi posted on Twitter.

It would be the first subscription product for Snapchat, which lets users post content stories, play games and scroll through a TikTok-like feature called Spotlight.

