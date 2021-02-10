Snap announces partnership with short-video app Moj, launches 30 new lenses for creators

Snap Inc has partnered with Indian short-video app Moj to launch its integrated camera kit which will help creators use AR filters for their content on the platform. As part of the announcement, 30 new lenses will be launched on the Moj app for creators to use. Moj says it plans to create more than 400 lenses “over multiple phases for its community”.

In addition, Moj has announced that the partnership will lead to more tailored experiences for users with the help of Snapchat Official Lens Creators (OLC). In the past, various video apps have partnered with Snap to use its camera kit but Moj is the first Indian app to do so.

“The newly launched collection of 30 Lenses will give our community a never seen before social experience and make content creation on Moj a whole lot more fun. We are supremely excited about this collaboration and look forward to our creators making magic with these advanced Lenses and their original ideas,” said Gaurav Mishra, SVP-Product, ShareChat.

In order to access the new lenses, Moj users need to tap on the camera tab visible at the bottom of the screen. The collaboration goes both ways as Snapchat users will also be able to use lenses created by Moj.

Out of the 30 lenses launched today, a few were created by Snapchat OLCs in India such as Hardik Shah (Superfan.ai) and Vivek Singh. These lenses also offer 3D full body tracking lenses, which can come in handy for dance videos.

“Our camera technology and core values around creativity, privacy, and ephemerality enables us to help developers bring new opportunities to bring engaging experiences to their platforms and communities. We are excited to see how content creators in India play with these lenses and unlock new levels of creativity,” Ben Schwerin, SVP – Content and Partnerships, Snap Inc said in a press statement.

Moj saw a surge in downloads after the widely popular TikTok app was banned in India in June 2020. The app now has over 100 million downloads and a rating of 4.3 on Google Play Store.