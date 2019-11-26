Snap introduces new Bitmoji ‘Mix and Match’ feature alongside Bitmoji merchandise

Snapchat’s parent company Snap Inc has rolled out ‘Mix and Match’ options for its Bitmoji’s on Android and iOS. It now allows users to customise their Bitmoji avatar with piece-by-piece clothing, which the company claims will allow users to express their creativity and personal style.

The Bitmoji app will now allow users to combine different clothing items like tops, bottoms, footwear, socks and outerwear, to make a unique look that stands out. The look they create will be saved to their closet. Users can also edit the customised look at a later date.

The company has stated that the ability to customise outfits is one of the most requested features by its users.

To use the new ‘Mix and Match’ feature on the Bitmoji app, you need to open the Avatar Designer inside of the app. Now, in the bottom bar, you will see a number of new icons for each piece of clothing separately select and customise.

Inside of the Snapchat app, you will be required to open the profile page from the top-left corner. Inside you need to click Bitmoji and tap ‘Change Outfit’. This will open the Avatar Designer, from where you can select and customise your clothes and footwear.

Apart from this the company also announced the launch of its Bitmoji merchandise store, where customers can purchase customised t-shirts, mugs, sweatshirts and more. As an introductory offer, the company is offering a 20 per cent discount on Bitmoji merch for the holiday season.