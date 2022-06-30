Snap debuts paid service Snapchat+ with exclusive features

Snap Inc is launching a paid version of the widely used social media platform offering “exclusive” and “experimental” features. For $3.99 a month, the subscription, called Snapchat+, will offer a unique experience to “some of the most passionate members of our community,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The company didn’t offer other details about the plan.

Snapchat, which benefitted from a surge in usage during the pandemic, has since had a tumultuous few months. In May, the company cut its revenue and profit forecasts and said it would slow hiring, sending its shares plummeting 43%. The Santa Monica, California-based company began testing a subscription service earlier in June.

Other social media companies have also been turning to subscription models as a way to diversify their revenue streams away from advertising. Twitter Inc. has the Blue subscription, which grants ad-free access for $2.99 a month. Messaging app Telegram also rolled out its Premium subscription this month, giving users extra features for $4.99 a month.

Snapchat+ will be available in a handful of countries including US, UK, Germany and United Arab Emirates.