scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

Snap debuts paid service Snapchat+ with exclusive features

For $3.99 a month, the subscription, called Snapchat+, will offer a unique experience to “some of the most passionate members of our community,” the company said

By: Bloomberg |
June 30, 2022 9:03:54 am
Snapchat, Snapchat Plus, Snapchat subscription, Snapchat paid subscription, Snapchat Plus featuresSnapchat+ is the new subscription service from the company. (Image source: AP)

Snap Inc is launching a paid version of the widely used social media platform offering “exclusive” and “experimental” features. For $3.99 a month, the subscription, called Snapchat+, will offer a unique experience to “some of the most passionate members of our community,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The company didn’t offer other details about the plan.

Snapchat, which benefitted from a surge in usage during the pandemic, has since had a tumultuous few months. In May, the company cut its revenue and profit forecasts and said it would slow hiring, sending its shares plummeting 43%. The Santa Monica, California-based company began testing a subscription service earlier in June.

Other social media companies have also been turning to subscription models as a way to diversify their revenue streams away from advertising. Twitter Inc. has the Blue subscription, which grants ad-free access for $2.99 a month. Messaging app Telegram also rolled out its Premium subscription this month, giving users extra features for $4.99 a month.

Snapchat+ will be available in a handful of countries including US, UK, Germany and United Arab Emirates.

Best of Express Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...Premium
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growthPremium
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth
UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘H...Premium
UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘H...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall. Get an Express subscription to access our award-winning journalism.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement