Snap Camera gets new Christmas-themed filters, AR lenses for Zoom, Skype and more

Snap's new AR lenses can be used with third-party video conferencing tools like Zoom, Hangouts, Skype and more. (Photo: Snap)

Let’s face it, most of us did not expect we’d still be at home almost a year after the COVID-crisis turned into a pandemic. However, that does not translate to spending time alone at home and missing all your Christmas and New Year plans this year. Technology is at the rescue, and thanks to Snap Camera, one can now take the Christmas party to the virtual realm and enjoy just as much, while staying safe at home.

New Christmas-themed AR lenses, Bitmoji outfits

To spice up the Christmas spirit, Snap Camera has introduced some new holiday and X-mas themed AR filters. You can use these to send some creative and fun snaps to your friends and family.

One can change their Bitmoji outfit from the Snapchat app itself. Just tap on your profile in the top-left corner.

Under ‘Bitmoji,’ tap ‘Change Outfit,’ which will open the Avatar Designer.

You’ll be taken directly to the Bitmoji Fashion wardrobe, where you can access the Holiday Sweaters and New Year’s Eve styles. Choose your favourite look.

Snap has also introduced a variety of Bitmoji-powered holiday sweaters with built-in virtual masks for those of you who do not want to skip out on the Ugly Sweater party tradition. These lenses can be found in the Snapchat app.

Snap Camera lenses for Zoom calls and other video conferences

If you plan on taking it to the next level with a Zoom Christmas party, check out the new ‘snappy holiday’ lenses that enable you to transform into a Snowman, Reindeer, Baby Elf and other characters.

Snap Camera can sync with any camera connected to your desktop/laptop. Once you have downloaded and installed Snap Camera, choose Snap Camera as your camera output feed. This will let you use the new lenses with your choice of video conferencing apps. These include Google Hangouts, Zoom, Skype, Twitch, Discord and others.

