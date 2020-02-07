Snap adds support for Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and more Indian languages

In its fourth-quarter earnings, Snap reported revenue of 1 million, an increase of 44 per cent over the previous year. (Image: Bloomberg) In its fourth-quarter earnings, Snap reported revenue of 1 million, an increase of 44 per cent over the previous year. (Image: Bloomberg)

Snap has announced support for five more Indian languages including Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The support for these languages will roll out over the coming weeks, the company said in a press release. Snap already supports Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi languages on the platform.

The support for new languages come as Snap is steadily increasing its focus on India. Snap, which reported 218 million daily active users (DAUs) in Q4 2019 globally, revealed that its users in India have almost doubled in the past year. Snap added 31 million DAUs worldwide in 2019, which is 17 per cent year-on-year growth for the company.

Among India-specific features that Snap introduced recently include Snap Map integrations and filters for Indian voters for Lok Sabha 2019 elections as well as deeper integration with apps including JioSaavn to let users share on the social media platform the music they are listening to on JioSaavn.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

“Snapchat empowers people to express themselves with their real friends. We understand how important language is in deepening relationships and we continue to roll out new features and experiences that reflect the culture and values of our community in India,” Nana Murugesan, Managing Director, International Markets at Snap Inc said in the press release.

In its fourth-quarter earnings, Snap reported revenue of $561 million, an increase of 44 per cent over the previous year. Discover continued to do well for the platform as daily time spent on the tab increased by 35 per cent year-over-year in Q4 2019. Snap brought in local Discover content including local shows and publisher Stories for Indian audience in 2018 in partnership with Brut India, HuffPost India, The Logical Indian, The Quint, and VICE India, TVF, Saavn, Miss Malini, and others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd