Snap adds new Layers on Snap Map: Here’s what will be new

Snapchat’s Snap Map is getting a new feature called ‘Layers’, which will introduce specialised experiences from select partners and from Snap. The company states this will mark the evolution of Snap Map’s from a product to a platform. The two new Snap-owned experiences which are being added to the Snap Map are Memories and Explore.

First, Memories is a feature on Snapchat similar to how it works on rival Facebook. Snapchat also prods users about their memories from a particular day with notifications from the app. Now Snapchat Memories will be added to the Snap Map, and allow users to revisit their favourite moments, pegged to the place where they happened. Snapchat says that this layer will only show your own Memories. A user cannot see a friends’ Memories on the Snap Map.

With the Explore feature, Snap is introducing a reimagined viewport on Snap Map, which builds in the signature Heat Map. The Heat Map actually lets users see publicly taken and shared Snaps from particular areas. These are Snaps or photos/videos, which users have shared to the platform and not just to their friends or My Stories.

Snap says the new Explore feature will make it easier for the community to “experience other places through photos and videos submitted from Snapchatters around the world.”

Further, Snapchat users will be able to toggle between Layers to customise the landscape, so they always can see exactly what they’re looking for. Snap also plans to bring partnered Layers from the likes of Ticketmaster, which will add new innovative experiences on the Map.

Snapchat recently announced that it has crossed 100 million users in India on a monthly basis. It had also announced partnerships with Flipkart and MyGlamm to power AR-based shopping experiences for both e-commerce players.