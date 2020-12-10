scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Snap announces $3.5 million fund for AR Lens creation

Snap says more than 1.5 million Lenses have been made using the feature and they have been viewed more than 1 trillion times

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | December 10, 2020 10:31:59 am
snapchat cartoon filter, snapchat cartoon filter how to use, snapchat cartoon filter access, snapchat cartoon filter photos, snapchat cartoon filter videosSnapchat cartoon filters (Image: Snapchat)

Snap Inc, the parent company for Snapchat, is announcing a $3.5 million fund to support creators and developers working on Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses for the platform. Snap is also hosting its first-ever public and multi-day virtual event for AR developers and creators from December 8 to December 10.

The company revealed the $3.5 million will be used to help creators and developers who are working on AR Lenses for Snapchat using the company’s Lens Studio tool. On Snapchat, there are plenty of Lenses or filters created by developers and other creators.

The company says the investment is in line with “its commitment to funding opportunities for Lens Creators to work on sponsored projects, connect personal passions with Lens creation, and participate in our AR Creator Residency Program.”

Snap also announced a vital upgrade to its Lens Studio tool for AR experiences. The new upgrade will improve creator workflows by providing tools and resources that professional creators need, as well as features that will help in saving time and improve the quality of Lenses.

Snap says more than 1.5 million Lenses have been made using the feature and they have been viewed more than 1 trillion times. The AR community is made up of creators from over 200 countries. The company claims more than 180 million people engage with Lenses every day.

