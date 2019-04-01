Snakes on Google Maps? Here’s how you can play the game

Snakes have arrived on to Google Maps, and you will be able to play the game on the iOS, Android and a desktop version. The addition of the Snakes to Google Maps is an Easter egg part of April Fool’s Day, which will certainly be much more enjoyable than other pranks, some of which are just too obvious. Interestingly, Microsoft has banned all April Fool’s Day pranks, though other tech companies like Google, OnePlus, etc are still on with these.

With the Snakes games, Google Maps will let you play it in different locations across the world, which will include Cairo, London, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Sydney and Tokyo. The option will show straight in Google Maps.

So how can you play Snakes on Google Maps?

Just go to the Google Maps app on your Android or iOS app, and tap on the menu icon on the top left corner. If you are not seeing the Play Snake option, just close the app and restart it, the new option should reflect in the side menu.

Once you see “Play Snake” option, just tap on Play and the game will start. You will have the option of choosing from different cities, which are mentioned above. The objective is to pick up as many passengers as possible with the Snake train.

Google says the train aka the Snake will travel around the world from Big Ben, the Great Sphinx of Giza to the Eiffel Tower. The objective is to make sure your train does not run off the map or into yourself, just like the traditional Snake game.

Google says Snake feature will be live in the Android and iOS app for about a week. There’s also a standalone website for Snake, and users will be able to play the game on Google Maps for much longer, even after April Fool’s Day is over.